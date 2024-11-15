 Skip navigation
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?
Hurts evaluated for concussion vs. Commanders

Justin Simmons: Nothing but love for Broncos, look forward to being back in Denver

  
Published November 15, 2024 09:10 AM

Safety Justin Simmons was released by the Broncos this offseason, but revenge isn’t on his mind heading into this weekend.

Simmons signed with the Falcons after his eight-year run in Denver came to an end and he will be back in his old stomping grounds with his new team on Sunday afternoon. Simmons said this week that he’s seen other players “embrace the challenge of working through” a return to where they used to play and said he’ll be doing so without any rancor about how things ended with the Broncos.

“No bad blood on my end. I have nothing but love,” Simmons said, via the team’s website. “They’ll always be in my heart as a great organization. And then at the same [time], knowing where I am now, really looking forward to going in there and finding a way to win a football game.”

Head coach Sean Payton, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and plenty of players in Denver are familiar to Simmons, but one big difference is the presence of quarterback Bo Nix. The rookie has helped boost the team’s offense and Simmons will be charged with keeping the quarterback from leading the Broncos to a win on Sunday.