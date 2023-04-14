 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Watson to re-sign with Chiefs

  
Published April 14, 2023 06:35 AM
nbc_pft_mahomesburrow_230410.1.1.1
April 10, 2023 10:07 AM
Carson Palmer believes Joe Burrow is a better QB than Patrick Mahomes, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how Mahomes has changed the way the QB position is played.

Wide receiver Justin Watson is staying in Kansas City.

Watson’s agents announced that their client agreed to a new deal with the Chiefs on Friday. It is a two-year pact for the wideout.

The Chiefs signed Watson last season and he appeared in every game they played except for the AFC Championship Game. Watson joined the team after four seasons with Buccaneers and their Super Bowl win was his second in the last three years.

Watson caught 15 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season. He also had three catches for 30 yards in the postseason.

The Chiefs now have Watson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Richie James, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Cornell Powell at receiver.