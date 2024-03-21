K.J. Osborn: I want to help Patriots get back to where we need to be

Wide receiver K.J. Osborn is taking a leap of faith by joining the Patriots this offseason.

New England is coming off a 4-13 season that featured an abysmal offensive performance and they don’t have a clear answer at quarterback, which might have led some wide receivers to look elsewhere for a place to play. Osborn signed a one-year deal with the team, however, and he said at a Wednesday press conference that he spoke to head coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt enought to “trust them that everything will take care of itself” on the quarterback front.

Those conversations were enough to convince Osborn that he wants to be part of the team’s comeback.

“It doesn’t happen overnight. I know what I signed up for. It’s going to be a grind, man,” Osborn said, via Chris Mason of MassLive.com. “I want to be a person that helps this organization get back to where it needs to be.”

With players like Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen on hand, there was a clear pecking order for receivers in Minnesota. Things are more fluid with the Patriots and more help could come in the draft, but Osborn said he’s on board to do anything the team asks to help them win.