Kadarius Toney claims he “never attacked the Chiefs” in his recent profane rant

Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney might or might not play this week, but he is healthy.

“I’m good,” he told NFL Network during opening night.

He is not on the injury report anymore after being listed with a hip injury before the AFC Championship Game, but he has missed six consecutive games.

Toney confirmed he posted an audio recording on social media the morning of the AFC Championship Game, a day after the team ruled him out. He was listed with a hip injury and personal, which was the birth of his daughter.

Toney said in his profane rant that he wasn’t hurt that seemed to accuse the Chiefs of mismanaging injury designations.

Toney told NFL Media that’s not what he meant. He said his intent was to bash Giants fans, not the Chiefs, who acquired him from the Giants in a 2022 trade.

“It kind of started like that,” Toney said when asked if he was trying to get his story out. “In the process of that, I got interrupted so it got like a mixed message behind it, I guess you could say. Then, a lot of footage got chopped up in the release, so it made it like I was attacking doing what I love the most. . . . I never attacked the Chiefs, never said anything about the Chiefs. Who I was referring to was the Giants fans and the people in my comment box, not even on my live recording, so you wouldn’t even know they were there. But I was referring to them, which I shouldn’t have. I just wanted to go out there. I just wanted to get my message across as far as my injury, but I shouldn’t have did that at the end of the day.

“I’m a man, and I can accept my mistakes just like I can accept my wins. But I’m just moving past it right now. We’re heading out. We’re just trying to win.”

During the 2023 regular season, Toney made 27 catches for 169 yards. He has not played in the postseason, and it’s unclear whether he will be a healthy scratch Sunday.

Toney made seven catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in three postseason games in 2022, with his score a 5-yarder in the Super Bowl.