Kadarius Toney, L’Jarius Sneed, JuJu Smith-Schuster are not expected to practice Friday

The Chiefs listed four players as out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday and they expect to do the same on Friday as well.

Wide receivers Kadarius Toney (ankle, hamstring), JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) all left the AFC Championship Game early and they’ve all remained out of practice this week. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed suffered a concussion in the game and he has not cleared the concussion protocol yet.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that the team expects to have Toney and Smith-Schuster back for the Super Bowl, but Hardman is considered doubtful. The AFC Championship Game was his first appearance for the Chiefs since Week Nine.

Sneed has progressed to the point where he can do conditioning work and still has over a week to hit the other milestones needed to get the green light to face the Eagles.