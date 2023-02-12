 Skip navigation
Kadarius Toney touchdown gives Chiefs 28-27 fourth-quarter lead

  
Published February 12, 2023 04:36 PM
The Chiefs have regained the lead in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes hitting Kadarius Toney with a 5-yard touchdown to make the score 28-27.

Starting with the ball at their own 25-yard line with 1:45 left in the third quarter, the Chiefs picked up a quick first down with Mahomes passes to Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Then Isiah Pacheco nearly moved the chains again with a 9-yard run.

On second-and-1, Pacheco again ran it up the middle, this time gaining 11 yards to move Kansas City into Philadelphia territory and end the third quarter.

Smith-Schuster caught a 14-yard pass to open the fourth quarter and then an offside penalty on Josh Sweat gave the Chiefs a free 5 yards. Then Mahomes found Smith-Schuster again, this time on the left sideline for a 13-yard gain to the Philadelphia 12.

Short gains by Smith-Schuster and McKinnon to set up third-and-3, and that’s when the Chiefs’ red-zone offense worked well. Toney went in motion as if he’d run a jet sweep, but he stopped before he got far across the formation. With the Eagles adjusting to Toney coming to the left, Mahomes snapped the ball and hit Toney on the right side. Toney had no one in front of him and scored a walk-in touchdown.

It was Toney’s first touch on offense after he played only one snap on the unit in the first half.

Harrison Butker hit his extra point to give Kansas City a one-point lead with 12:04 on the clock.

Now the Chiefs’ defense needs a stop, which is something the unit hasn’t gotten many times in Super Bowl LVII.