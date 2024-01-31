Kadarius Toney’s hip injury off practice report, but he remains on report with “personal”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid defended the team’s use of a hip injury for Kadarius Toney on last week’s practice report. Reid was asked about it in light of a profane audio recording on Toney’s social media site that said Toney was “not hurt” and accusing the team of mismanaging injury reports.

The Chiefs did not practice Wednesday, but they were required to release a practice report, and notably, Toney’s hip injury was off the report.

He remained on it with “not injury related/personal” and estimated as a full participant. It is unclear whether that is related to the birth of his daughter last week.

Toney was on the report with hip/personal leading up the AFC Championship Game, and the Chiefs ruled him out the day before the game.

He was a full participant in last Wednesday’s practice and limited Thursday and Friday and originally received a questionable designation.

“Yeah, well, obviously he’s been on the injury report,” Reid said Monday in response to questions about Toney’s audio message. “So that part, that’s not made up by any means. But he’s been working through some things and he’ll be back out there.”

Toney, whom the Chiefs acquired in 2022, has missed six consecutive games. He has played only one game since lining up offside on the memorable catch-and-lateral from tight end Travis Kelce that would have become a potential game-winning touchdown. In the last game he has appeared, Toney had a glaring drop that became an interception by the Patriots in Week 15.

During the regular season, Toney made 27 catches for 169 yards.

He made seven catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in three postseason games in 2022, with his score a 5-yarder in the Super Bowl.