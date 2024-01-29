Kadarius Toney will return to practice this week

Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney was declared out of the AFC Championship Game before Sunday. It may have been because of his hip injury. It may have been because of the birth of his daughter. It may have been for another reason.

Toney apparently posted an audio recording on social media Sunday morning, addressing his injury status. It is unconfirmed that it is Toney on the audio saying he’s “not hurt” in a profane rant that accuses the Chiefs of mismanaging injury designations.

But coach Andy Reid was asked about it Monday.

“I actually haven’t seen it,” Reid said. “I heard people talk about it. But yeah, he’ll be back out there, and we’ll see how he does.”

Toney was a full participant in last Wednesday’s practice and limited Thursday and Friday. He originally received a questionable designation before being ruled out a day later, the day of his daughter’s birth.

“Yeah, well, obviously he’s been on the injury report,” Reid said. “So that part, that’s not made up by any means. But he’s been working through some things and he’ll be back out there.”

Toney, whom the Chiefs traded for in 2022, has missed six consecutive games. He has played only one game since lining up offside on the memorable catch-and-lateral from tight end Travis Kelce that would have become a potential game-winning touchdown. In the last game he has appeared, Toney had a glaring drop that became an interception by the Patriots in Week 15.

During the regular season, Toney participated in 26 percent of the total offensive snaps in the games he played. He made 27 catches for 169 yards.