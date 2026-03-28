Kalif Raymond: I chose Bears over Lions to play in Ben Johnson’s offense

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond’s choice about where to play in 2026 came down to a pair of familiar options.

Raymond fielded offers from teams like the Seahawks and 49ers in free agency this month, but he whittled his choices down to a pair of NFC North teams. There was a chance to return to the Lions for a sixth season and an opportunity to rejoin a former coach in Chicago. Raymond opted for the chance to play for Bears head coach Ben Johnson, who had been the offensive coordinator in Detroit before leaving for their divisional rivals in 2025.

“I wanted to play in Ben’s offense,” Raymond said, via Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com. “He’s extraordinarily creative, and honestly, you can be in any spot on the offense, and he will find a way to get you the ball. Just to be under him is a great privilege.”

Johnson said he likes Raymond as a veteran presence in a receiving corps topped by young players Rome Odunze and Lester Burden. He also thinks the wideout is “capable of a bigger role in our offense than what he had” with the Lions last season, so the choice to move to a new city could result in a higher profile along with a change in uniform.