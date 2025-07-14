Kansas political skirmish emerges regarding Chiefs vs. Royals

Kansas wants to lure the Chiefs and the Royals across the border with Missouri. But what if it comes down to one or the other?

A skirmish has emerged in Kansas regarding whether the powers-that-be have a preference.

Via Matthew Kelly of the Kansas City Star, Senate President Ty Masterson (a Republican) has repeatedly accused Governor Laura Kelly (a Democrat) of favoring the Royals.

“It is political,” Masterson recently told reporters. “And I think most Kansans know there’s a little bit of a disconnect. I think the administration tends to favor the Royals over the Chiefs, and I think most everyone else in the conversation would say the inverse. But it would be great to have both of them.”

Some argue that the Royals get the edge because they host many more games — 81 at home, every season. The Chiefs host 10. (Obviously, both can host more in the postseason — and the Chiefs annually do.)

A domed Chiefs stadium brings benefits beyond a bunch of baseball games.

“If you build a dome, you’re talking Super Bowls, Final Fours, major concerts, lots of development around it,” Masterson said.

It remains to be seen where it goes from here. But it could be that, in the end, Kansas focuses on the Royals. Giving Missouri the ability to keep the Chiefs.