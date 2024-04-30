 Skip navigation
Kansas works on pitch to get Chiefs to leave Missouri

  
Published April 30, 2024 01:16 PM

If the Chiefs move, they might not be moving far.

According to the Topeka Capital-Journal, via Sports Business Daily, Kansas legislators have begun to work on a pitch to get the Chiefs to cross state lines.

The key will be free money. Missouri currently is offering none, thanks to the failed vote from four weeks ago today to extend a small sales tax to fund the renovation to Arrowhead Stadium and the construction of a new baseball venue for the Royals.

Kansas can pull it off without putting it on a ballot. That’s the only practical path to taxpayer money.

The goal reportedly will be a minimum investment of $1 billion for a stadium and a new practice facility.

The team’s current lease expires after the 2030 season.

Getting Kansas involved would be a great outcome for the Chiefs, pitting communities in the same general area against each other — instead of setting up a “pay us or else” proposition that would introduce a relocation requiring the “Kansas City” in “Chiefs” to change to something like “San Antonio” or “Austin” or “Dallas” or “Salt Lake City” or “Chicago” or “London” or “Charlestown.”