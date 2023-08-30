Kareem Hunt continues to wait for “the right offer”

As the post-deadline roster churn continues, free-agent running back Kareem Hunt continues to wait for his next opportunity.

Per multiple reports — which based on their wording clearly were the result of Hunt’s agent sending the same text to multiple reporters and the reporters racing to Twitter to mildly re-word it — has had received offers from four teams in recent weeks. He is, per the group text, biding his time for “the right offer.”

Hunt has had an odd adventure in the past few weeks. He visited the Saints. ESPN reported he was likely to sign there. And then he left, because the Colts made a better offer. And then he didn’t sign there.

And then he visited the Vikings, who presumably are out after signing Myles Gaskin.

Hunt led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017. He was cut by the Chiefs during the 2018 season, after video emerged of him assaulting a female. He resurfaced with the Browns. His contract expired earlier this year.

In 2022, Hunt appeared in 17 games with no starts. He gained 468 rushing yards on 123 carries. He added 210 receiving yards, and he scored four total touchdowns.