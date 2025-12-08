 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens 'seemed a little disengaged' against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Kareem Hunt touchdown narrows Texans lead over Chiefs to 10-7

  
Published December 7, 2025 10:15 PM

The Chiefs are on the board after getting a stop and a score to begin the second half.

Kareem Hunt took in a 2-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1, cutting Houston’s lead to 10-7 with 9:52 left in the third quarter.

After Houston went three-and-out to begin the third period, quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with receiver Hollywood Brown for a 35-yard deep shot, putting the Chiefs on Houston’s 21-yard line.

The Chiefs needed Hunt to convert on third-and-1 with a short gain, which he did. Then on fourth-and-1 from the 2-yard line, Hunt bounced off multiple defenders to get himself into the end zone for a critical score.

Hunt has rushed for 19 yards on eight carries so far on Sunday night.