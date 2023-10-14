KaVontae Turpin, Tony Pollard exit Cowboys’ injury report

The Cowboys will have returner KaVontae Turpin and running back Tony Pollard for Monday Night Football. Both players are off the injury report after full practices Friday and Saturday.

Turpin sprained his ankle in last week’s loss to the 49ers, and Pollard had limited work with a shoulder injury Thursday.

The Cowboys ruled out linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck/concussion) and cornerback C.J. Goodwin (pectoral). Both players are expected to miss multiple weeks with their injuries.

Safety Juanyeh Thomas (hamstring) is doubtful.

Backup offensive tackle Chuma Edgoa (illness) is questionable after missing the past two days.

Linebacker Damone Clark (shoulder) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (illness) had full participation Saturday and exited the report.