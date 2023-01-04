 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kayvon Thibodeaux: I don’t know who Jeff Saturday is, his comments don’t affect me

  
Published January 4, 2023 10:12 AM
nbc_pft_giantscolts_230102
January 2, 2023 08:24 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons praise New York head coach Brian Daboll, who has put Daniel Jones and the anonymous Giants in a position to compete in the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux’s post-sack snow angels and his subsequent “go to sleep” gesture while Nick Foles was injured in the second quarter last Sunday rankled Colts center Ryan Kelly and head coach Jeff Saturday.

Kelly called Thibodeaux’s response “horseshit ” while Saturday called it “trash ” and said he was disappointed that no Colts player stepped up to Thibodeaux while he celebrated on the field next to Foles. During a session with reporters in the Giants’ locker room on Wednesday, Thibodeaux said he wondered who the “gatekeeper” was for deciding the “narrative” about what’s appropriate and media members pointed out what Saturday said earlier this week.
“I don’t know who he is ,” Thibodeaux said, via SNY. “Anybody who comments on it, unless I know who they are, it doesn’t really affect me.”

Thibodeaux was also asked if anyone from the Giants spoke to him about handling things differently. After asking about what he would handle differently and being told the celebration, Thibodeaux said no and that he will continue to play with “high emotion” and “high adrenaline.”
“What am I supposed to do now ? Every time I sack a quarterback, stop and look and help him up? You don’t play the game for anybody to get injured, but I play defense,” Thibodeaux said. “They brought me here to be a savage and take over the game and to impact the game. We preach that impacting the game is affecting the quarterback. That’s what I’m here to do.”

Thibodeaux has provided the kind of impact on defense that the Giants were looking for in the first round this year and there’s been no sign from the team since the Colts game that they’re unhappy with any other part of the package, so Thibodeaux’s got little reason to change anything heading into Week 18.