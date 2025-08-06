 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_travis_250805.jpg
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
nbc_pft_benjohnsonoffense_250805.jpg
Johnson addresses ‘sloppy’ Bears’ offense
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250805.jpg
McCarthy to play Vikings’ preseason opener

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_travis_250805.jpg
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
nbc_pft_benjohnsonoffense_250805.jpg
Johnson addresses ‘sloppy’ Bears’ offense
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250805.jpg
McCarthy to play Vikings’ preseason opener

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Keenan Allen agrees to sign with Chargers

  
Published August 5, 2025 08:29 PM

Keenan Allen is back with the Chargers.

The team announced that they have agreed to terms on a contract with the wide receiver. The team did not disclose those terms, but NFL Media reports it is a one-year, $8.52 million deal.

Allen spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Chargers and holds franchise records for catches and receiving yards by a wideout. The Chargers traded Allen to the Bears before the 2024 season, but he returned for a visit with the team last Friday and continued conversations led to Tuesday’s agreement.

Allen shared the receiver room with Mike Williams for seven of his seasons with the Chargers and Williams also returned to the Chargers this offseason, but he opted to retire this summer. Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer, second-round pick Tre Harris, and fifth-round pick KeAndre Lambert-Smith round out the current receiver group.