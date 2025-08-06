Keenan Allen agrees to sign with Chargers

Keenan Allen is back with the Chargers.

The team announced that they have agreed to terms on a contract with the wide receiver. The team did not disclose those terms, but NFL Media reports it is a one-year, $8.52 million deal.

Allen spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Chargers and holds franchise records for catches and receiving yards by a wideout. The Chargers traded Allen to the Bears before the 2024 season, but he returned for a visit with the team last Friday and continued conversations led to Tuesday’s agreement.

Allen shared the receiver room with Mike Williams for seven of his seasons with the Chargers and Williams also returned to the Chargers this offseason, but he opted to retire this summer. Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer, second-round pick Tre Harris, and fifth-round pick KeAndre Lambert-Smith round out the current receiver group.