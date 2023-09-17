Keenan Allen’s second touchdown gives Chargers 21-17 lead over Titans

While the Titans went ahead of the Chargers early in the third quarter, Los Angeles has come back to pull ahead early in the final period.

Justin Herbert’s second touchdown pass of the day to Keenan Allen gave the Chargers a 21-17 advantage with 14:38 left in the contest.

Herbert completed back-to-back explosive passes to tight ends Stone Smartt and Gerald Everett to get the Chargers down to Tennessee’s 16-yard line. After a short run by Joshua Kelley, Herbert hit Allen on the left side for 12-yard scoring strike.

Allen also caught an 8-yard touchdown back in the second quarter.

Herbert is now 18-of-25 for 223 yards with two touchdowns.