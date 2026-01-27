 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_samdarnold_260127.jpg
Darnold proving doubters wrong amid Super Bowl run
nbc_pft_snowgamesv3_260127.jpg
Should conference championships be played indoors?
nbc_pft_ramsseahawksconvo_260127.jpg
Breaking down crucial fourth down in Rams-Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_samdarnold_260127.jpg
Darnold proving doubters wrong amid Super Bowl run
nbc_pft_snowgamesv3_260127.jpg
Should conference championships be played indoors?
nbc_pft_ramsseahawksconvo_260127.jpg
Breaking down crucial fourth down in Rams-Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Keisean Nixon, Nahshon Wright added to NFC Pro Bowl roster

  
Published January 27, 2026 11:07 AM

Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon and Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright were on opposite sides of a memorable game in the wild card round of the playoffs, but they’ll be on the same side of next week’s Pro Bowl Games.

Nixon and Wright have been added to the NFC roster. Devon Witherspoon is out due to the Seahawks reaching the Super Bowl and Eagles corner Quinyon Mitchell will not be taking part in the event.

Nixon appeared in every game for the Packers for the third straight season. He had 72 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery during the regular season. He had six tackles in Green Bay’s playoff loss in Chicago.

Wright had four tackles in that game and he had 80 tackles, five interceptions, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in the regular season.