Keisean Nixon, Nahshon Wright added to NFC Pro Bowl roster

Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon and Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright were on opposite sides of a memorable game in the wild card round of the playoffs, but they’ll be on the same side of next week’s Pro Bowl Games.

Nixon and Wright have been added to the NFC roster. Devon Witherspoon is out due to the Seahawks reaching the Super Bowl and Eagles corner Quinyon Mitchell will not be taking part in the event.

Nixon appeared in every game for the Packers for the third straight season. He had 72 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery during the regular season. He had six tackles in Green Bay’s playoff loss in Chicago.

Wright had four tackles in that game and he had 80 tackles, five interceptions, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in the regular season.