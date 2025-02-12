Kellen Moore didn’t appear on a single ballot for assistant coach of the year

From time to time, some argue that the hiring process should be delayed until after the Super Bowl. If that had been the case this year, the Saints might have had more competition for new head coach Kellen Moore.

The Eagles’ postseason performance boosted his standing, significantly. If the process were commencing this week, he likely would have had a greater demand for his services. And it might have been harder for the Saints to land him.

As it stands, the dance cards are compiled based on regular-season performance. In the aftermath of Week 18, Moore wasn’t a hot name.

Case in point: In the voting for AP assistant coach of the year, Moore didn’t appear on any of the 50 ballots, even though each one went five deep.

In all, seventeen assistant coaches received votes. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio finished fourth. Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland came in twelfth. Even Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Pelt — who was fired — got a fifth-place vote.

Moore got nothing. And he ended up being one of five 2024 assistant coaches to get a far bigger prize in the form of a head-coaching job in the 2025 cycle.

He’s not alone when it comes to getting no votes for assistant coach of the year. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer, who served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2024, also appeared on none of the 50 ballots.