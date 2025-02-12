 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
nbc_csu_hurtsspagnuolo_250212.jpg
Spagnuolo did ‘really well’ against Eagles offense

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
nbc_csu_hurtsspagnuolo_250212.jpg
Spagnuolo did ‘really well’ against Eagles offense

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kellen Moore didn’t appear on a single ballot for assistant coach of the year

  
Published February 12, 2025 09:44 AM

From time to time, some argue that the hiring process should be delayed until after the Super Bowl. If that had been the case this year, the Saints might have had more competition for new head coach Kellen Moore.

The Eagles’ postseason performance boosted his standing, significantly. If the process were commencing this week, he likely would have had a greater demand for his services. And it might have been harder for the Saints to land him.

As it stands, the dance cards are compiled based on regular-season performance. In the aftermath of Week 18, Moore wasn’t a hot name.

Case in point: In the voting for AP assistant coach of the year, Moore didn’t appear on any of the 50 ballots, even though each one went five deep.

In all, seventeen assistant coaches received votes. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio finished fourth. Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland came in twelfth. Even Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Pelt — who was fired — got a fifth-place vote.

Moore got nothing. And he ended up being one of five 2024 assistant coaches to get a far bigger prize in the form of a head-coaching job in the 2025 cycle.

He’s not alone when it comes to getting no votes for assistant coach of the year. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer, who served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2024, also appeared on none of the 50 ballots.