nbc_pft_jimirsayv2_250522.jpg
Paying tribute to Jim Irsay, who died at 65
nbc_pft_hardknocks_250522.jpg
‘Hard Knocks’ to feature Buffalo Bills, NFC East
nbc_pft_tonydungy_250522v2.jpg
Dungy opens up about his favorite Irsay memories

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Kellen Moore: Jake Haener injury not a “dramatic missed opportunity”

  
Published May 22, 2025 03:53 PM

Jake Haener’s bid to win the starting quarterback job in New Orleans hit a snag this week when he suffered an oblique strain that will keep him out for the rest of the offseason program in New Orleans.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore said that the missed time won’t be a fatal blow to Haener’s chances of beating out Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough for the top job.

“No one wants to miss time, obviously,” Moore said at a press conference. “No one wants to miss time, but for Jake and his situation there’s still a teaching component, a mental component, that he’s capitalized on. He’s right there with the QBs, he’ll be there through the whole offseason process. I don’t think it’s a drastic missed opportunity. He’ll have plenty of opportunities as we go into training camp to continue to build.”

The Saints also have undrafted rookie Hunter Dekkers on the roster and Moore said bringing in another veteran is “something we’ll continue to evaluate.” For now, Rattler and Shough are splitting the first-team reps at Saints practices.