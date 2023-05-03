 Skip navigation
Kellen Moore: No one is ever going to complain about a receiver room like this

  
Published May 3, 2023 01:31 PM
April 27, 2023 10:54 PM
Quentin Johnston will bring his big body and ball skills to Los Angeles to catch passes from Justin Herbert with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore got another weapon at his disposal in the first round of the draft.

The Chargers selected former TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the 21st overall pick and that the team “saw a lot of versatility in his game” when scouting him throughout the pre-draft process. Moore said he’s particularly excited about the “vertical element” that Johnston can bring to the offense while working alongside fellow wideouts Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Josh Palmer.

“To have Q join that receiver room with all the talent that’s in there in those guys and the experience, I think it’s going to be awesome for him because he’s going to learn so much from those guys,” Moore said, via the team’s website. “It’s going to allow us to put these guys in different roles and different positions to allow them to be successful. No one is ever going to complain about having a receiver room like this room, where you have all of this talent. I think we’re really, really excited.”

Allen missed seven games last season and Williams was out of the lineup four times, so the Chargers will be hoping that they and Johnston enjoy better health as they try for greater offensive success with Moore calling the shots on offense this year.