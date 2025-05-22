 Skip navigation
Kellen Moore: Trevor Penning is embracing move to guard, doing an excellent job

  
Published May 22, 2025 02:53 PM

The Saints took an offensive tackle in the first round of the draft for the third time in the last four years when they selected Kelvin Banks with the ninth overall pick in April, so someone is going to be shifting positions in order for all three players to get on the field at the same time.

The team’s choice was to move 2022 first-rounder Trevor Penning to left guard with Banks next to him and 2024 first-round pick Taliese Fuaga taking over at right tackle. On Thursday, Saints head coach Kellen Moore said that Penning’s move has gone well so far.

“He’s doing an excellent job and he’s embracing it. . . . We feel like guard presents him a great opportunity,” Moore said, via John Hendrix of NewOrleans.Football.

The Saints did not pick up Penning’s contract option for the 2026 season, so the move to guard will likely be the key to a future in New Orleans and a strong year should lead to a healthy market for his services elsewhere as well.