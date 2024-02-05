Ken Dorsey: The exciting thing about Deshaun Watson is he wants to pushed and driven

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has not played much since the Browns acquired him via trade in March 2022.

Injuries kept Watson from playing most of the 2023 season, though Cleveland was 5-1 in the six games he started. Watson’s last performance of the year against Baltimore was his best, as he completed all 14 of his passes in the second half to help the Browns get a 33-31 comeback victory.

New offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said in his introductory press conference on Monday that he’s looking forward to working with Watson and helping the QB get back to being one of the league’s top performers.

“I’m extremely excited to work with this offense, especially Deshaun and him being one of the top quarterbacks in this league, the opportunity to really go out there this season and help him prove that he really is that — a top quarterback in this league that can operate and help us win a bunch of football games,” Dorsey said. “So, I’m super excited about that opportunity and really looking forward to this challenge.”

Watson completed 61 percent of his throws for 1,115 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions in 2023. He also rushed for 142 yards with a TD, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

“[T]he exciting thing about Deshaun, is from everything I’ve been told from Kevin and the guys here, this guy, he wants to be coached. He wants to be pushed and driven,” Dorsey said. “And I think I’ll be able to pick up where the staff has left off on that.”

In 12 games with Cleveland over the last two years, Watson has completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,217 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.