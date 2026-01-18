Ken Walker: You could see our run game demoralizing the 49ers

The Seahawks jumped out to an early lead over the 49ers on Rashid Shaheed’s 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the first play of the game and they just kept rolling from there.

Seattle’s defense stifled everything the 49ers tried to do and they ran 33 times for 175 yards to grind down the 49ers defense. Running back Ken Walker had 116 of those yards and he scored three touchdowns in the 41-6 win.

After the game was over, Walker said that it was clear on the field that the Seahawks run game was taking its toll on the Niners.

“You can see it when they’re breathing, they’re tired. They’re slow to get up. You can see it being demoralizing to them,” Walker said, via the team’s website.

The early lead and the effectiveness of the run game meant that the Seahawks only had to put the ball in the air 17 times. If they can follow the same script next week, a trip to the Super Bowl will be their prize.