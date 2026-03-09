Kendrick Bourne leaves 49ers for Cardinals

Receiver Kendrick Bourne has left the 49ers in free agency for a second time.

Five years after Bourne exited San Francisco to sign with the Patriots, Bourne is leaving the 49ers to sign with the Cardinals.

Via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media, Bourne has agreed to terms on a two-year, $10 million deal with Arizona. The deal has a maximum value of $12 million.

Bourne returned to the 49ers in 2025, after four years in New England. He caught 37 passes for 551 yards in 16 regular-season games last year.

His best season came in 2021 — his first with the Patriots — when he had 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns.