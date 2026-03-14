Kene Nwangwu agrees to new deal with Jets

Return specialist Kene Nwangwu is returning to the Jets.

According to multiple reports, Nwangwu has agreed to re-sign with the team. It’s a one-year deal worth $2 million with $1 million guaranteed and another $1 million available in incentives.

Nwangwu joined the Jets in 2024 and he has returned two of the 21 kickoffs he’s fielded over the last two seasons for touchdowns. Nwangwu also had three kickoff return scores during his three seasons with the Vikings and his five career touchdowns are tied for the ninth most in league history.

The Jets also got two punt return touchdowns from Isaiah Williams last season, so their return game was a rare strength during a 3-14 season.