 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_accelertorprogram_260313.jpg
NFL’s Accelerator program returns after hiatus
nbc_pft_pearcejr_260313.jpg
Pearce charged with three felonies, misdemeanor
nbc_pft_whowillstart_v2_260313.jpg
Is Vikings starting QB job Murray’s to lose?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_accelertorprogram_260313.jpg
NFL’s Accelerator program returns after hiatus
nbc_pft_pearcejr_260313.jpg
Pearce charged with three felonies, misdemeanor
nbc_pft_whowillstart_v2_260313.jpg
Is Vikings starting QB job Murray’s to lose?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kene Nwangwu agrees to new deal with Jets

  
Published March 14, 2026 02:02 PM

Return specialist Kene Nwangwu is returning to the Jets.

According to multiple reports, Nwangwu has agreed to re-sign with the team. It’s a one-year deal worth $2 million with $1 million guaranteed and another $1 million available in incentives.

Nwangwu joined the Jets in 2024 and he has returned two of the 21 kickoffs he’s fielded over the last two seasons for touchdowns. Nwangwu also had three kickoff return scores during his three seasons with the Vikings and his five career touchdowns are tied for the ninth most in league history.

The Jets also got two punt return touchdowns from Isaiah Williams last season, so their return game was a rare strength during a 3-14 season.