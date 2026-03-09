Kenneth Walker III agrees to terms with the Chiefs

From Larry Brown to Desmond Howard to Dexter Jackson to Kenneth Walker III.

There are now four Super Bowl MVPs who left weeks later in free agency.

Walker, per multiple reports, has agreed to terms with the Chiefs.

The initial wave of reports did not include financial information. Which is unusual. And which will create the impression that the agents who leaked the information didn’t feel compelled to brag about the value of the deal.

The Seahawks opted not to apply the franchise or transition tag to Walker, at $14.293 million. The top of the market exceeds $20 million per year.

This feels like one of those deals that will require a full breakdown of all relevant terms.

Either way, Walker will be the next starting running back in Kansas City. And the next question will be whether they use him as an every-down workhorse, and whether they’ll be making a renewed commitment to the run — especially as quarterback Patrick Mahomes recovers from a torn ACL and may be restricting his lateral, hair-on-fire scrambling to look for open receivers.