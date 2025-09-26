 Skip navigation
Kenny Clark has multiple former teammates asking to swap jerseys after Packers-Cowboys game

  
Published September 26, 2025 05:04 AM

After Kenny Clark was traded from the Packers to the Cowboys for Micah Parsons and two first-round picks, Clark has another trade to consider when the Packers and Cowboys play on Sunday night.

Clark told reporters this week that multiple former teammates have reached out to him wanting to swap jerseys after the game. Clark will have to choose one of them and said he’s leaning toward Rashan Gary over Colby Wooden.

“I know RG had asked me the first day I got traded, and then Colby called me the other day and was talking me up about it,” Clark said, via the Associated Press. “If I could get a jersey to all of them, I would. It’s going to be interesting. I’ll probably get it to RG or something, the oldest guy.”

Clark won’t be swapping jerseys with Parsons, but he did say that Parsons reached out about possibly swapping stadium suites in Green Bay and Dallas.

“I thought he wanted my suite,” Clark said. “From my understanding, when he texted me, I thought he wanted mine. I was like, ‘You just gotta hit up the guy.’ I just hit up the guys here for a suite, so ...”

Most of the talk surrounding Sunday night’s game in Dallas will be the homecoming for Parsons, but it’s a big day for Clark as well, as he tries to prove against his old teammates that the Cowboys got some value in that trade, even before they use those first-round draft picks.