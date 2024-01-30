Kenny Clark, Kevin Zeitler, C.J. Ham added to Pro Bowl as replacements

The annual rush to name Pro Bowl replacements in both conferences is well underway.

Tuesday has brought several announcements of new additions to the AFC and NFC rosters. Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark, Vikings fullback C.J. Ham, and Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler are on that list.

Clark takes the place of 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave after posting 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles during the regular season. He had seven tackles and a half-sack in the playoffs.

Ham replaces Hargrave’s teammate Kyle Juszczyk in his second Pro Bowl selection. Zeitler will take the place of Chiefs guard Joe Thuney. It is the 12-year vet’s first time going to the Pro Bowl.