Kenny Clark: New defense good for us up front, we can be more disruptive

The Packers will begin their offseason program on Monday and that will provide them with their first chance to work with new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley in person.

Hafley was hired to replace Joe Barry after an inconsistent 2023 season for the defense in Green Bay and early indications are that it is going to be a more aggressive approach than the one they employed last year. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark said last week that “it’s going to give that mentality to just cut it loose more within the defense” and he thinks that is going to be a good fit for both him and the defense at large.

“Fiery, his energy . . . he’s going to bring it,” Clark said, via the team’s website. “He’s going to challenge everybody — challenge everybody to be great. That’s what you want as a coach. You want them to hold guys accountable. I think this scheme . . . it’ll be good for us up front. It’s going to allow us to be way more disruptive.”

The Packers had to win their last three games of the regular season in order to advance to the playoffs as a Wild Card last season. A more consistent defensive performance could give them a chance to compete for the NFC North title.