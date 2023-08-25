Kenny Pickett, George Pickens, T.J. Watt appear ready for season

It was an unfair fight.

The Steelers starters against the Falcons backups was no match Thursday night in the preseason finale for both teams.

The Steelers went 92 and 29 yards for touchdowns on two drives before Kenny Pickett and company called it a night. They played 11 snaps. It’s all they needed.

Pickett threw a 35-yard pass to George Pickens and a 33-yarder to Diontae Johnson, finishing 4-of-4 for 86 yards. Najee Harris scored on a 1-yard run, and Jaylen Warren reached paydirt on an 8-yarder.

Of course, the Steelers first-team offense has been unstoppable the entire preseason. They took 10 and seven snaps in the first two preseason games and scored touchdowns on every possession.

The Steelers first-team offense scored five touchdowns on five possessions in three preseason games.

Bring on the regular season.

Pickett finished the preseason 13-of-15 for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Edge rusher T.J. Watt played just long enough to have a sack of Taylor Heinicke. The Falcons had minus-7 yards on their first two drives.

Mitch Trubisky replaced Pickett on the team’s third drive of the first quarter.