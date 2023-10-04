Kenny Pickett: I’ll be good to go by Sunday

There is some positive news on Kenny Pickett.

Pittsburgh’s quarterback told reporters during his Wednesday press conference that he intends to play against Baltimore, despite dealing with a bone bruise in his knee.

“It feels good. I’m confident with the plan we have,” Pickett said, via Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com. “By Sunday, I’ll feel a lot better and be good to go.”

Pickett was wearing a brace on his left knee. He told reporters that he doesn’t need to wear the brace away from the field.

Pickett suffered his injury during the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Texans.

If Pickett doesn’t turn out to be available, Mitchell Trubisky will start in his place.