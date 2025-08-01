Kenny Pickett returns to Browns practice, limited to individual drills

Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett returned to practice today after missing the last five days with a hamstring injury.

Pickett was limited to individual drills and did not participate in the team portion of the practice. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said after practice that he does not know when Pickett will be fully cleared for practice.

The Browns traded for Pickett in March and have put him into a four-way quarterback competition with Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. For now, Flacco is doing most of the first-team work.

It’s unclear which quarterbacks will play, and how much, in the Browns’ preseason opener on August 8 in Carolina.