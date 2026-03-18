Kenny Pickett says he’s similar to Bryce Young, and the right fit to be his backup

The Panthers signed quarterback Kenny Pickett last week to back up Bryce Young, and Pickett says he’s confident he’s the right man for the job.

“I think [Bryce and I are] very similar in how we play,” Pickett said, via Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com. “I think we both operate well from the pocket, and when things break down, we can make plays on the move. I think Coach [Dave Canales] does a lot of things play action-wise, boots, you get out on the edge, and we both can throw the ball well on the run. So, I think I think we kind of complement each other in what we do. We’re excited to learn more about how he sees things, talk X’s and O’s, and get to know him better as a person first. But yeah, I think it’s definitely exciting being in a room where you feel like we kind of play the same way and we kind of, the same mold of what they’re looking for here.”

Pickett has known Young since 2021, when they were both finalists for the Heisman Trophy. (Young won the award; Pickett finished third.) Pickett said a friendship developed there.

“We spent a lot of time together at the Heisman,” Pickett said. “Obviously, being on the Heisman stage together is special, you know, not everybody can say that. He’s a great guy, I really respect him, his game, and what he’s done so far in his career. Just looking forward to adding another element to the quarterback room, and you know. Championship. That’s the goal.”

A couple months after meeting Young at the Heisman ceremony, Pickett met Canales because Canales — then the Seahawks’ quarterbacks coach — was getting to know Pickett as part of the Seahawks’ draft preparations. The Seahawks didn’t draft Pickett, but Canales made an impression on him.

“I was really excited about the opportunity to play for him four years ago, and now that I had a chance to play in the NFL and I watched a lot of tape throughout the weeks and Panthers and he was in Tampa and Seattle, seeing all the different things that he does, I feel like I fit it really well.”