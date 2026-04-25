Kenyon Sadiq thought he was being pranked when Jets called to draft him

The prank call that Shedeur Sanders received during the 2025 draft made Kenyon Sadiq wary when he got a call from the Jets during the first round on Thursday night.

In a video shared by the team, Sadiq can be heard telling Jets head coach Aaron Glenn that he thought it was a prank call before Glenn assured the tight end that they were making him the 16th overall pick.

“That’s just like my biggest fear, with Shedeur and all that stuff that happened with him,” Sadiq said in a Saturday press conference. “It’s such a moment full of so many emotions. It’d be kind of not a fun way to get a prank call and stuff like that. But, no, obviously the call and everything was amazing. . . . It was really just when I started talking to each individual coach and management and those things. Then it really kind of hit me, ‘This isn’t a prank call, this is the real deal. I was super excited.”

Sanders was on the receiving end of a prank call by the son of Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich pretending to be from a team picking Sanders before he was ultimately drafted by the Browns in the fifth round. Ulbrich and the Falcons were fined for not securing Sanders’ number. As PFT noted this week, the NFL has tightened the distribution list for contact information this year but Sadiq was still wary before fully celebrating his entry into the NFL.