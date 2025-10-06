 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_titanscardinalsrecapv2_251006.jpg
Are Gannon’s days numbered with Cardinals?
nbc_pft_patsreaxv2_251006.jpg
Maye leads Patriots to ‘statement’ win over Bills
justinfields.jpg
Jets’ decision on Fields proving to be ‘a bad one’

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
nbc_pft_titanscardinalsrecapv2_251006.jpg
Are Gannon’s days numbered with Cardinals?
nbc_pft_patsreaxv2_251006.jpg
Maye leads Patriots to ‘statement’ win over Bills
justinfields.jpg
Jets’ decision on Fields proving to be ‘a bad one’

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Keon Coleman was benched for first offensive series Sunday for disciplinary reasons

  
Published October 6, 2025 04:25 PM

Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter on Sunday night, but he wasn’t on the field early in the game and head coach Sean McDermott explained why during a Monday press conference.

McDermott said that Coleman was benched for the first offensive series of the game for disciplinary reasons. McDermott didn’t expand on those reasons, but Coleman was also benched for the first quarter of a game last season due to a violation of team rules and the coach said that the team is looking for “maturation that leads to consistency” from the second-year wideout.

“We expect more,” McDermott said. “And he has shown growth this year. We are looking for more consistency.”

Coleman had four catches for 23 yards on Sunday night and has 21 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns on the season.