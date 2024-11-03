Kerby Joseph pick-six gives Lions 17-3 lead before halftime

The Lions had a 10-3 lead in the final minute of the first half, and the most important priority for Packers quarterback Jordan Love was not to turn the ball over. That didn’t happen.

Love threw an interception to Lions safety Kerby Joseph, and Joseph returned it 27 yards for a touchdown that gave the Lions a 17-3 lead before halftime.

The game has been fairly even except for a few key plays that have gone the Lions’ way. That includes not only Joseph’s pick-six, but also a fourth-down touchdown pass on a gutsy call from Lions head coach Dan Campbell, and Packers coach Matt LaFleur settled for two field goal attempts, one of which missed.

But those big plays have been the difference, and the Packers have dug themselves a big lead with a 14-point deficit at halftime of a game that is going to have major playoff implications for both NFC North rivals.