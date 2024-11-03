 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kerby Joseph pick-six gives Lions 17-3 lead before halftime

  
Published November 3, 2024 05:49 PM

The Lions had a 10-3 lead in the final minute of the first half, and the most important priority for Packers quarterback Jordan Love was not to turn the ball over. That didn’t happen.

Love threw an interception to Lions safety Kerby Joseph, and Joseph returned it 27 yards for a touchdown that gave the Lions a 17-3 lead before halftime.

The game has been fairly even except for a few key plays that have gone the Lions’ way. That includes not only Joseph’s pick-six, but also a fourth-down touchdown pass on a gutsy call from Lions head coach Dan Campbell, and Packers coach Matt LaFleur settled for two field goal attempts, one of which missed.

But those big plays have been the difference, and the Packers have dug themselves a big lead with a 14-point deficit at halftime of a game that is going to have major playoff implications for both NFC North rivals.