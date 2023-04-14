 Skip navigation
Kerry Hyder to re-sign with 49ers

  
Published April 14, 2023 07:22 AM
San Francisco is bringing back some depth for its defensive line.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the 49ers are re-signing Kerry Hyder.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hyder, who turns 32 next month, appeared in 16 games with one start for San Francisco last season, playing 33 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He finished the year with 19 total tackles, four QB hits, three passes defensed, and a sack.

He began his career back in 2014 as an undrafted free agent. He received his first playing time with Detroit in 2015 before appearing in all 16 games for the Lions in 2016. A torn Achilles sidelined Hyder for the 2017 season, but he returned to play seven games for Detroit in 2018.

Hyder then spent 2019 with Dallas before his first stint with San Francisco in 2020, when he posted a career-high 8.5 sacks. Hyder played for the Seahawks in 2021 before returning to the 49ers last year.