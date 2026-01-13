 Skip navigation
Kevin O’Connell announces assistant head coach Mike Pettine is retiring

  
Published January 13, 2026 12:28 PM

The 2026 coaching staff in Minnesota will have one fairly significant change.

On Tuesday, coach Kevin O’Connell announced that assistant head coach Mike Pettine is retiring.

Pettine, 59, joined the Vikings in 2022. In 2024, Pettine was both the assistant head coach and the outside linebackers coach.

He served as head coach of the Browns from 2014 through 2015. Before that, Pettine spent three years as the defensive coordinator of the Jets (2009 through 2012) and one with the Bills (2013). He coordinated the defense in Green Bay from 2018 through 2020.

Moving forward, O’Connell will need to appoint new assistant head coach. For now, the bigger question is whether O’Connell will be replacing defensive coordinator Brian Flores, either because he has gotten a head-coaching job or because he has decided to work elsewhere as a defensive coordinator.