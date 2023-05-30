 Skip navigation
Kevin O’Connell hopes to see Justin Jefferson as soon as possible

  
Published May 30, 2023 11:27 AM

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said earlier this month that there was no timetable in place when it came to a contract extension for wide receiver Justin Jefferson, but that he was optimistic that a deal would come together before Jefferson’s fourth season.

Jefferson has not been taking part in the team’s voluntary workouts and their only mandatory work comes during a two-day minicamp in mid-June. Jefferson is expected to be in attendance for those workouts and O’Connell said he’d love to see Jefferson before that point.
“For me, I hope to see him as soon as possible ,” O’Connell said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “I think our participation among our whole team has been so good that we’ve been able to get great work in. Would love to have him, obviously. But I think as we work towards minicamp we’ll have a real clean cut plan of what that looks like, and hopefully get him some work, and I know a lot of the guys will be excited to see him.”

Jefferson is one of the young players that O’Connell and the Vikings are looking to as the next wave of leaders for the team and getting the contract extension done would solidify his place in that category.