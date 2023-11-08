Kevin O’Connell: It would be “a little aggressive” for Justin Jefferson to play this week

Justin Jefferson has made his way back to the practice field, but Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed during his Wednesday press conference that it’s unlikely the star receiver will play this week.

“Yeah, I think that would probably be a little aggressive,” O’Connell said when asked if there was any chance Jefferson would play against New Orleans. “I think he feels really good. I think we all feel good about where he’s at. But we’re going to take it a day at a time and ultimately do what’s best for Justin and his long-term future with us here in Minnesota. And then clearly, he wants to get back and have an impact on this team.

“You guys have seen him, I mean, he’s been all-in right there on the sideline with his teammates fighting it out every single week through this whole stretch. And he can’t wait to get back out there.”

Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury during the Vikings’ Week 5 loss to the Chiefs. Ironically, Minnesota has gone on a four-game winning streak since.

“[Jefferson] will be acclimated back in through a pre-set timeline that we’re working through,” O’Connell said. “He’s killed his whole rehab and done great things — everything we’ve asked of him. And now we can kind of systematically get him to a place where we can have him out there with us.”

Now that his 21-day practice window has started, Jefferson will be able to participate in individual drills and get select reps in team drills to get him re-acclimated.

“[H]e’s been great in meetings and with his treatment, all those things will continue forward. Now we can just build it up little by little,” O’Connell said. “But I do think Justin’s on a good timeline considering the outlook on this thing when we first had this happen.”

Despite missing the last four games, Jefferson still leads the Vikings with 571 receiving yards this season. He’s caught 36 passes and three touchdowns.