Kevin Patullo on A.J. Brown: He wants to win, we’re in a good spot

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown’s social media posts after last Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers have drawn a lot of interest over the last couple of days because they imply he’s unhappy with his role in an offense that has struggled to find a consistent rhythm so far this season.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo had his chance to weigh in on where things stand with Brown at a Tuesday press conference. He called it a “great problem” to have a lot of mouths to feed on offense and that he believes everyone, including Brown, is on the “same page” when it comes to doing what’s necessary to win.

“A.J. and I have a great relationship just throughout the years being here,” Patullo said, via a transcript from the team. “We spent a lot of time together, so as far as communication and getting to him and I have had no problem. I know where his heart is, where he lies. He wants to win, so he feels like he can do everything and anything to help us at all times. So as far as I’m concerned, him and I are in a good spot.”

The conversations about Brown’s role and everything else about the Eagles offense would likely be a lot more heated if the team wasn’t undefeated. That’s buying time for Patullo and others to sort things out, but should the grumbling meet with a downturn on the scoreboard will make everything feel a lot more urgent in Philadelphia.