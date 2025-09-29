A.J. Brown says nothing to reporters, but plenty on social media

During the 2024 playoffs, Eagles receiver A.J. Brown turned Inner Excellence into a best seller while reading it on the bench. After Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers, he quoted from the best-selling book of all time.

Brown tweeted a line from the New Testament: “If you’re not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don’t make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way.”

Via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the tweet was directed “at someone or someones internally with the Eagles.”

Brown was targeted nine times on Sunday, resulting in only two catches for seven yards. Although he had six reception for 109 yards and a touchdown in the Week 3 rally against the Rams, Brown had one catch (on one target) for eight yards in Week 1 vs. Dallas and five catches for 27 yards at Kansas City in Week 2.

Last December, then-Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham publicly disclosed the existence of “personal stuff” between Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts. Graham added that Brown and Hurts were “friends before this” but “things have changed.” Graham then attempted to put the toothpaste back in the tube.

There currently seems to be a toothpaste spillage, and it raises fair questions about the existence of short-term harmony in Philly — and Brown’s short- and long-term future with the franchise.