Kevin Stefanki on whether Shedeur Sanders is ready: “I hope all of our guys feel ready”

Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders recently said he’s ready to play now. On Friday, his head coach was asked to confirm Shedeur’s claim.

“Yeah, he’s doing a good job,” Kevin Stefanski told reporters. “I hope all of our guys feel like they’re ready . . . and they’re working very hard at it. We do a lot of work with our players, rookies, vets, all our guys, spending every available minute that we have with them, getting them ready physically, mentally, whether it’s in the weight room, the meeting room, out on the field. So all of our guys are working very hard.”

It’s the classic non-answer answer, which avoided specifically addressing Shedeur’s comments and vouched for the preparedness of anyone/everyone on the team.

The reality for the Browns and Sanders is that he’s third on the depth chart. If either of the team’s rookie quarterbacks plays, it will be Dillon Gabriel. Sanders would get a chance only if, after the Browns turn to Gabriel, he gets injured or is chronically ineffective.

For now, the starter continues to be Joe Flacco. Even though the Browns found a way to beat the Packers (and nearly beat the Bengals), Flacco has the lowest passer rating among all qualifying quarterbacks at 65.9.

The Browns have a bye in Week 9. Depending on how the next five games go, Gabriel could get his chance after the two-week reset. And that would move Sanders a little closer to finding out if he’s truly ready to play in the NFL.