Shedeur Sanders: I know I can play better than some of the QBs in the NFL right now

Browns backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders thinks he could step on the field today and play better than some of the quarterbacks who are getting playing time around the NFL.

Sanders said in an interview with ESPN Cleveland that he sees himself as ready to play at a high level, just as soon as he gets on the field.

“I know for sure, I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that,” Sanders said.

Sanders is currently the Browns’ third quarterback, behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel. He says he can’t control when he’ll get on the field.

“I don’t think playing or not playing is in my hands,” Sanders said. “If things happen, things pan out where I play, then I’ll be out there and I’ll be ready to play. I’m ready to play right now.”

Flacco has not played particularly well through the first three games of the season, and if the Browns’ coaches thought Sanders could play better, he wouldn’t be third on the depth chart. Sanders may be confident he can play better than the quarterbacks who are playing, but he won’t play until Kevin Stefanski is convinced of that.