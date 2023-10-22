Kevin Stefanski: Browns are being extra cautious with Deshaun Watson’s shoulder

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has not been in the game since late in the first quarter, with backup P.J. Walker taking over.

According to CBS sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, head coach Kevin Stefanski said at halftime that the team is being extra cautious with Watson after his right shoulder took a hit.

Watson threw an incomplete pass with 3:13 left in the first quarter and took a hit when he threw it. Watson was examined in the medical tent and came out before he was examined again but the independent neurologist. Watson was cleared of the concussion check, but never came back in the game.

Cleveland has not ruled out Watson in case he has to come back in due to a Walker injury. Third-string quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is inactive.

Watson missed Cleveland’s last two games with a right shoulder injury. Walker started last week’s win over the 49ers.

Cleveland has a 27-21 lead over Indianapolis early in the third quarter.