Kevin Stefanski: Excited for Dillon Gabriel, feel like he’s ready to go as a starter

  
Published October 1, 2025 11:08 AM

The Browns made it official on Wednesday, turning the page from Joe Flacco to Dillon Gabriel at quarterback.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in his press conference that the decision wasn’t just about one person and that the team must collectively play better on offense.

Excited for Dillon,” Stefanski said, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. “He’s done everything really well since he’s been on campus here. We’re just going to have to support the young man — coaches, players, offense, defense, special teams.

“I think the big thing for me is we need to all be better. We need to coach better, block better, catch better, run better — all of the above. We need to be better. And I know the quarterback position gets quite a bit of scrutiny, I understand that. But this is about our entire team.”

The Browns need better quarterback play, as Flacco completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 815 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions over the first four games. Flacco will remain a captain and become the team’s backup QB, while Shedeur Sanders will remain the No. 3 quarterback.

Gabriel, a third-round pick in this year’s draft, has taken some reps with the first-team offense in practice. But his most extensive work will begin now, as Stefanski noted the staff’s job is to craft a gameplan that will play to Gabriel’s strengths.

“Obviously, from the second he’s been here, he’s been working very hard,” Stefanski said. “Very intelligent young man. He’s done a nice job throughout practice. He’s been — this whole season, he’s been learning how to get yourself ready and understand the rhythm of an NFL week and what that looks like as a backup. And now, feel like he’s ready to go in as a starter.”