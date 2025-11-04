Kevin Stefanski feels confident Quinshon Judkins’ shoulder won’t be an issue for Week 10

After the Browns’ Week 8 loss to the Patriots, running back Quinshon Judkins was considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury.

But reporters on the scene noted Judkins was on the field for Cleveland’s practice on Monday. After the session, head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if he feels confident Judkins’ shoulder won’t be an issue for the Week 10 matchup with the Jets.

“Yeah, I do,” Stefanski said. “I feel good about it.”

That’s good news for a Cleveland offense that has struggled throughout 2025. Judkins leads the team with 486 yards rushing and five touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. He’s also caught 12 passes for 60 yards.

Judkins and the rest of the offensive unit will have a new play-caller in offensive coordinator Tommy Rees this week.