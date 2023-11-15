Kevin Stefanski: Having a full week of preparation is important for Dorian Thompson-Robinson

When rookie Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson started against the Ravens back in Week 4, he didn’t look ready.

The fifth-round pick out of UCLA went into the game as the backup. But Deshaun Watson’s shoulder injury was not expected to keep him out of the game — until it did.

With Watson now out for the season with a shoulder injury, Thompson-Robinson will get another chance to start against a division rival when the Browns play the Steelers this weekend.

“I think with Dorian in that game, again, that was a tough spot that he was in,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Wednesday press conference. “So I think this week, having a full week of preparation knowing that he’s going to be the starter, I think, is important. Every backup will tell you — and it’s the truth — they have to be ready to go after the first play, after the second play, if the starter needs a shoelace, you have to be ready to go.

“So, he’s prepared himself all season. Just felt like this was the right thing for the team.”

Thompson-Robinson had a strong preseason, completing 64 percent of his passes for 440 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also tallied 69 yards on 14 carries.

But the game against Baltimore was a much different story, as Thompson-Robinson finished 19-of-36 for 121 yards with three interceptions while taking four sacks. He rushed four times for 24 yards.

Stefanski noted that Thompson-Robinson has been making progress.

“Young player, works very hard,” Stefanski said. “Gave him a scout team game ball last week with his work prepping our defense for the Ravens. So, he’s gotten better and better, I think, in practice. Works very hard in the meeting room with all those guys and AVP [offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt]. So, he’s working very hard.”

Though the Browns turned to P.J. Walker to start two games and play most of another in Watson’s absence, Stefanski said he felt like Thompson-Robinson was the team’s best option.

“I would tell you with PJ, he’s still a guy that we’re counting on,” Stefanski said. “He’s done a great job in the meeting room, on the practice field. [He’s] led us in these games. He has to be ready to go at a moment’s notice. Just felt like this was the right decision for the team right now.”

Walker has completed 49 percent of his throws for 618 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions in five appearances this year.