Kevin Stefanski: I talk to the refs every week about the guys blocking Myles Garrett

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett complained after Sunday’s game that the officiating was “a travesty” and that the Jaguars’ offensive linemen repeatedly got away with committing penalties against him. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says it’s a subject he’s been pressing the refs on.

Stefanski said that Garrett’s comments weren’t intended as personal attacks on the officials, but that the Browns have valid complaints that Garrett gets held and the refs don’t stop it.

“He has respect for this game,” Stefanski said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “He understands that, he’s frustrated. It’s something I talk to the officials about every week leading up to the game is keeping an eye on the guys that are blocking him. So it really comes with being a great player. We want the other teams to play within the rules, obviously, but it hasn’t slowed him down. I mean, he continues to play at a very high level.”

So far, those pleas haven’t resulted in officiating that the Browns think is fair toward a star pass rusher who thinks he’d be even more productive if only the opposing offensive linemen wouldn’t get away with holding him.